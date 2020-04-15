Compound bow, binoculars linked to January crime spree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A compound bow and a pair of binoculars stolen as part of a January crime spree in Clackamas County were recovered by investigators during a sting that led authorities to a man wanted for selling heroin.

Bernard Earl Morgan Jr (CCSO)

However that man, identified as Bernard Earl Morgan, Jr. remains at large.

The victim of the theft contacted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office after learning his bow and Leupold binoculars were listed on Craigslist for $1400. Detectives then conducted a sting, contacted the seller and arranged to meet her in Southeast Portland — a block away from where the January crime spree took place, according to CCSO.

The woman was cooperative and told them she was selling on behalf of Morgan, who she described as an acquaintance.

The woman told detectives Morgan was going to give her $600 of the $1,400 for selling the bow and binoculars.

Morgan is currently wanted on a Multnomah County warrant for selling heroin.

The woman said she knew Reid Stevens, the suspect connected to the January crime spree when the bow was originally stolen.