Convenience store robbed at gunpoint, suspects at large

One window was shot out at the convenience store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood overnight.

The robbery occurred at a convenience store in the 6100 block of North Lombard Street just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. A group of at least four young men allegedly went into the store and demanded money as one of them flashed a gun.

The group left with a small amount of money — but not before the man carrying the gun fired a shot through a window. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police found one shell casing outside the store but did not find any suspects in the surrounding area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-63135.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for reported information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or through the P3 Tips app.