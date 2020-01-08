Convenience store robber with homemade gun gets 20+ years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who robbed the same store 3 times using a homemade gun will spend nearly 21 years in prison for the crimes that took place over 4 months in 2019.

Reginald Huricks robbed a convenience store in the 5200 block of North Lombard Street on January 18, April 17 and May 2. The first two times he pointed or showed the gun to the clerk as he stole cigarettes and other items. The third time he walked into the store with his face partly covered and pointed the gun at 2 workers, then oreder them to hand over the money.

He was arrested 2 days later for violating a restraining order and then connected to the armed robberies. He was convicted in November for 4 counts of robbery and 3 separate gun related charges.

When he was sentenced Wednesday to 250 months in prison, the hearing for the 38-year-old was inside the Multnomah County Detention Center because, officials with the DA’s office said, he threatened to knock a deputy unconscious, steal the gun and use it to escape.

Reginald Huricks was convicted on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2019. (MSCO)

“Mr. Huricks has an extensive history of hurting, threatening and terrorizing other people,” said Deputy District Attorney Eric Collins. “His violent criminal past spans more than 15 years. Throughout that time, he has received the benefit of probationary sentences only to commit new crimes while on release.”

The DA’s office was also vocal about the type of gun Huricks used.

“In each incident, he used what appeared to be a shotgun or a long rifle. His proclivity toward homemade firearms is particularly concerning because no laws prevent him from purchasing the materials needed to construct future weapons and potentially victimize more people,” Collins said.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather