Patrick Harned was 16 when he killed 7-year-old Ashley Carlson in Astoria 24 years ago.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the most infamous child killers in Oregon history was denied parole on Monday.

Patrick Harned was 16 when he killed 7-year-old Ashley Carlson in Astoria 24 years ago. During his parole hearing, Harned attempted to convince the board that he’s learned to control the anger that led to Carlson’s murder in 1999.

The parole board decided Harned can re-apply for parole in four years.

In its decision, the board said they were disturbed by Harned’s history of disciplinary problems and death threats against prison guards. They also cited his history of being sexually abused as a child and are concerned he hasn’t developed an understanding of sexual boundaries.

Harned was sentenced to life in prison without parole, but former Gov. Kate Brown used her commutation power to give him and dozens of other violent inmates convicted as kids a chance at parole.