PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted felon was sentenced to serve more than 6 years in federal prison after firing a gun outside a Southeast Portland restaurant and bar in fall of 2021, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Following a shooting on Nov. 9, 2021, 53-year-old Tyrone Allen pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Allen, who has 18 prior felony convictions, was on post-prison supervision when officials say a fight between him and his girlfriend escalated at a restaurant bar on Southeast Division Street and Southeast 109th Avenue.

Allen was seen hitting his girlfriend before aiming a handgun into the air and firing a single gunshot, according to court documents. Surveillance video reportedly shows Allen driving around the area as his girlfriend hides behind vehicles in the parking lot.

While Portland police were investigating, officers saw Allen driving nearby and eventually detained him. Although Allen admitted the argument got heated, police said he denied using or possessing a firearm.

Officers discovered a .38 caliber revolver with five spent casings inside Allen’s vehicle, which he allegedly claimed belonged to his girlfriend.

PPB and the FBI handled this investigation.