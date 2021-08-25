Convicted Hillsboro sex offender sentenced to life in prison

In Oregon, a person can be sentenced to life without parole on their third sentencing for a felony sex crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted sex offender who attacked a deputy at the Washington County Jail will spend life in prison.

Justin Nathaniel Lugo of Hillsboro has multiple felony sex crime convictions involving minor victims dating back to 2006.

In October of 2019, he went into a female victim’s room and touched her inappropriately while she slept. The following month, not long after his arrest for sex abuse, Lugo assaulted the victim’s boyfriend when the man confronted Lugo.

In January of 2020, Lugo was being moved from a holding cell to the maximum-security unit at the Washington County Jail when he hit a deputy in the face, breaking his nose and cutting his lip. Lugo was convicted of assaulting a public safety officer

Lugo was convicted in May of first- and third-degree sexual abuse in a bench trial. He was also convicted of assaulting a public safety officer and of fourth-degree assault for attacking his victim’s boyfriend.

Lugo was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In Oregon, a person can be sentenced to life without parole on their third sentencing for a felony sex crime.