Convicted killer accused of having Russian machine gun

Daniel Matthew Kittson was previously convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder in 1988 in Marion County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man previously convicted of manslaughter is now facing federal charges, accused of illegally possessing a Russian machine gun.

A grand jury indicted Daniel Matthew Kittson this week on one charge of illegal possession and transfer of a machine gun and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Kittson allegedly possessed a model PPSh-41, 7.62x25mm Tokarev caliber around January 10, 2020, according to court documents. Developed by the Soviets in 1941, an estimated 5 to 6 million PPSh-41s were produced during World War II, according to Tactical Life Gun Magazine.

The indictment also calls on Kittson to forfeit the gun if convicted.

Previously, a Marion County jury convicted Kittson of manslaughter in the 1987 shooting death of Ariel Masiel Rodriguez, and attempted murder for shooting Agapito Jesso. According to court records, the shooting happened outside a bar in Salem.

Prior to the start of the trial, Kittson pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of a firearm (he had been convicted of first degree robbery in 1980).