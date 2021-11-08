Convicted killer arrested for SW Portland gunfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man recently released after 16 years in prison for manslaughter is once again behind bars, this time accused of shooting up a Portland neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Eric Presley was arrested when police found him hiding in bushes near Spring Garden Park after they said they could see a green laser beam shining out of the bushes.

Residents in the area called police about the shots fired around 3 p.m. along Southwest Spring Garden Street, near Spring Garden Park. The callers gave police a description of a possible suspect and said he may have been shooting at a vehicle that was no longer in the area. A witness pointed them in the direction the suspect headed.

Presley was taken into custody without incident.

One resident who asked his name not be used told KOIN 6 News, “The fact that they responded so quickly and were able to contain the perimeter I was shocked by that because I thought, oh, there’s so many nooks and crannies that they could just slither off to, but they were able to do it and do it peacefully.”

In 2005 Presley pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2003 shooting death of Emanuel Mosley in Portland. He was in prison until recently.

Mosley was only 28 when he was killed.

Emanuel Mosely, who was killed in 2003, seen in an undated photo with his children, provided November 8, 2021 (Marnella Mosely)

Marnella Mosley shared her reaction to her son’s killer being re-arrested.

“Obviously there’s some issues that’s going on with Eric. He has some problems that have not been addressed,” she told KOIN 6 News. “Who goes and serves 16 years in jail for committing a murder and then turns around with the same MO and doing the same thing over again, the same thing and getting caught? This is wrong. He needs some mental help.”