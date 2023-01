Oatney Jr. was convicted of rape and murder in 1998.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A high-profile murder defendant from the 1990s is getting a second chance.

Billy Lee Oatney Jr. was convicted of raping and suffocating 34-year-old Susi Larsen of Lake Oswego in the mid-90s just before her wedding. However, Oatney Jr. will be getting a retrial.

Oatney Jr.’s retrial comes after an appeals court ruled his lawyers were incompetent. The original trial was in 1998.

Larsen went to see Oatney Jr. to make jewelry for her bridesmaids.