PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A notorious killer that has been sentenced to death four times was granted a fifth trial after a judge overturned his sentence on procedural grounds Friday.

Randy Lee Guzek was sent to death row on four separate occasions for murdering Lois and Rod Houser in their central Oregon home in the town of Terrebonne in July of 1987 when he was 18.

A spokesman for Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office hopes to change the judge’s mind in a hearing at the end of the month.

