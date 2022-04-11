PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former Portland gang member and convicted felon was sentenced to federal prison Monday for illegally possessing a firearm.

Javontae Nabien Gibson, 28, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison and 3 years’ supervised release. Gibson is a former member of Portland’s Hoover Criminal Gang, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

As part of a federal racketeering investigation of the Hoover Criminal Gang, law enforcement officers found photos Gibson was posting online to advertise selling firearms and drugs, according to court documents.

In August 2020, investigators served a search warrant on Gibson’s Northeast Portland apartment. There, they found and seized six handguns, two rifles, more than a dozen magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and approximately $5,000 in cash.

On August 19, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Gibson and charged him with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to the charge on November 15, 2021.

The Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham Police Department, and FBI investigated the case. It was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.