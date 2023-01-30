The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Convicted Portland murderer Larry Hurwitz is facing a potential six-month jail term for violating the terms of his post-prison release supervision for the infamous 1990 murder of Tim Moreau.

According to a Jan. 26, 2023 report written by a Multnomah County hearings officer, Hurwitz, 68, left Oregon without written permission, traveled to California, which he is forbidden to visit, and was arrested there in 2019 for possession of 4.4 pounds of cocaine and approximately $328,000 in drug proceeds.

Hurwitz pleaded guilty to the California charges in 2021 and was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was released early, however, and returned in custody to Oregon on Jan. 12, 2023. The Oregon Board of Parole has now been asked to sentence him to 180 days in jail in Multnomah County for violating the conditions of his release after serving a prison term in Oregon for killing Moreau. That is the maximum for such a violation.

The parole board staff will make the final decision without a hearing or other public process. The decision could be made as soon as Monday, Feb. 6.

Tim’s parents, Mike and Penny Moreau, agree with the recommendation.

“Thirty-three years ago, our lives were terribly changed. Our hopes and dreams for our first-born son Tim were totally destroyed and for what reason: the greed of one man. Both of us have had serious physical and mental health problems over these years. We still miss our son, a bright, upbeat adventurous redhead, who loved music and the outdoors. He was only 21 years old. What contributions might he have made to society?” the Moreaus said in a statement to the Portland Tribune.

At the time of the murder, Hurwitz owned the Starry Night concert hall in Old Town and Moreau worked for him. Hurwitz and another employee, George Castognola, killed Moreau to cover up a financial scandal at the business. They hid Moreau’s body so well it has never been found, complicating the investigation by the Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office for more than eight years. Hurwitz subsequently moved to Vietnam and refused to return after being indicted for federal income tax evasion in 1997.

Hurwitz was extradited from Vietnam to Portland in early 1998 after his passport was revoked. He pleaded guilty a short time later and was sentenced to a year in federal prison. The arrest and sentencing prompted several people who knew about the murder to tell what they knew to the police and the DA’s office. Hurwitz and Castagnola are indicted for Moreau’s murder in mid-1998.

As part of a plea bargain deal, Hurwitz was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Oregon. He was released on lifetime post-prison supervision in Multnomah County in 2008. According to the report written by Hearings Officer Jennifer Reiser, Hurwitz violated the terms of his supervision and was sanctioned at least twice before being arrested in California.

“Hurwitz has now been found in violation of his post-prison supervision for leaving the State of Oregon without permission and failing to obey all laws. Mr. Hurwitz has continued to involve himself in criminal behaviors, which in this case involve high level drug trafficking. Mr. Hurwitz was found in possession of 4.4 pounds of cocaine and approximately $328,000 in cash,” reads the report, which recommends he serve 180 days in jail, the maximum sanction for such a violation.

In the report, Hurwitz asks for leniency, saying he “learned his lesson” by serving approximately three and one-half years in prison in California and that an additional six months in jail would serve no purpose.

Here is the full statement from the Moreau’s:

“We support the Hearings Officer’s recommendation to the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision that Hurwitz serve the maximum parole sanction permitted by law of 180 days of incarceration for his most recent violations of the conditions of his life-time post-prison supervision. Additionally, when Hurwitz is released from the sanction of 180 days in jail, we expect the Multnomah County Department of Community Justice to return Hurwitz to active, life-time post-prison supervision.

“Thirty-three years ago, our lives were terribly changed. Our hopes and dreams for our first-born son Tim were totally destroyed and for what reason: the greed of one man. Both of us have had serious physical and mental health problems over these years. We still miss our son, a bright, upbeat adventurous redhead, who loved music and the outdoors. He was only 21 years old. What contributions might he have made to society?

“In 2000 Hurwitz was given the benefit of a plea agreement rather than face a possible death sentence for the cruel, calculated, pre-meditated murder of our son. He agreed to an 11-year prison sentence and agreed to help find the body. Tim’s remains have never been found. Hurwitz also agreed to life-time post-prison supervision. This is what he agreed to. This is what we expect to happen. As victims, we are the ones with a life-time sentence. We lost our son forever and must live with the consequences for the rest of our lives.”

Previous stories on all of the cases can be found by searching the Portland Tribune’s website.