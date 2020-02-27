Convicted sex abuser Jared Walter arrested again

Jared Walter was arrested on sex abuse charges on Feb. 27, 2020. (MCSO)

Jared Walter was arrested again on Wednesday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man known for what he did to two women who were riding on TriMet in 2019 has been arrested once again.

Jared Walter has landed in Multnomah County Jail again. In July 2019, he was sentenced to jail for cutting and gluing women’s hair on trains and buses across the metro area as well as performing other sexual acts.

His current charge is listed as sex abuse in the third degree. He was arrested around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Portland.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.