PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted sex offender infamous for harassing and assaulting women while aboard TriMet in the metro area has been released from prison.

In an email to KOIN 6 News, the Department of Corrections confirmed that Jared Walter, 35, was released from the Oregon State Penitentiary Friday morning. He served more than two years in prison for a first-degree privacy invasion charge.

In Sept. 2021, Walter pleaded guilty to taking photos of a woman while she was inside the bathroom of a Portland bar. According to court documents, Walter’s plea was made as part of a deal that dropped other charges against him and ensured no action would be taken related to various parole violations in other cases.

Prior to his 2021 conviction, Walter served time for sexually assaulting various women in cases that spanned a number of years.

Walter is infamously known in the metro area for chopping off and gluing the hair of two women on separate occasions while on public transportation. He was sentenced to serve nearly one year in jail for those crimes.

Following numerous incidents, TriMet issued a permanent ban against him in April 2019. This was the first-ever lifetime ban issued by TriMet.

In Feb. 2020, Walter was arrested for propelling a “dangerous substance” at a woman who found a white substance on her hair and leg after Walter unwantedly touched her, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Oregon law defines “dangerous substance” as either blood, urine, semen or feces.

