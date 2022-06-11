PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Coos Bay woman walking along a highway was gunned down by someone using a shotgun who remains at large.

Amber Townsend was walking along Highway 34 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday when she was shot multiple times, Coos County DA R. Paul Frasier said in a release. Two people called 911 to report the shooting, and Townsend was found outside a residence in the 92000 block of Cape Arago Highway.

The 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Bay Area Hospital.

Authorities said they have no information about the shooter. It’s not known how the shooter was traveling nor the direction the shooter went after Townsend was mortally wounded.

Anyone traveling on Cape Arago Highway between Sunset Market and the American Market in the time frame of 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. are asked to contact Coos County authorities. Anyone with video in that time frame is of particular interest.

Six different law enforcement agencies are involved — Coos Bay Police, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police, the Confederated Tribal Police, SCINT and the Bandon Police Department — are investigating. The Coos County Medical Examiner and the District Attorney’s office are also involved.