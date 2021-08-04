Coos County doctor shot, killed inside own home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A doctor in Coos County was reportedly shot and killed inside his own home, according to officials.

The Coos County District Attorney’s Office says Doctor Craig Jackson was the victim of a targeted home invasion. An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday afternoon, which determined Dr. Jackson died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities do not believe there is any threat to the public. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the North Bend Police Department.

This is a developing story.