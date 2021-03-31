Cops: Ex-LO school committee member sought sex with minor

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Manuel Espinoza, a Lake Oswego resident and former co-chair of the Lake Oswego School District’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Access Advisory Committee, was arrested Monday, March 29, after attempting to have a sexual relationship with a female minor in February.

Espinoza, 41, turned himself in Monday after Clackamas County issued a warrant for his arrest. He was charged by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s office with three counts of luring a minor, second-degree attempted sex abuse and attempted furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The man … had been communicating with a 17-year-old child in an attempt to engage in a sexual relationship,” according to a press release sent by the city of Lake Oswego Monday evening. “When the incident occurred, Lake Oswego Police officers and detectives intercepted Mr. Espinoza at a local park as he was on his way to meet the victim with condoms and alcohol.”

LOPD Sgt. Tom Hamann told the Review that Espinoza was not taken into custody when the incident occurred in February due to a medical issue that caused him to be hospitalized.

Espinoza posted bail of $5,000 on March 30, per court records.

On Tuesday, the school district confirmed that Espinoza was a former member of the DEI advisory committee. LOSD Director of Communications Mary Kay Larson said he resigned from his position as co-chair in late January to focus on his career.

No additional victims have been reported to the police at this time, but if anyone believes they were a victim to Espinoza, they are encouraged to contact the LOPD at 503-635-0238.