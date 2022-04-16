PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man faces 18 charges on 6 separate cases after being arrested in Northwest Portland Friday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. officers spotted Joe V. Sanders around NW 9th and Lovejoy, authorities said Saturday. Sanders had outstanding warrants and was known to run from and fight with police.

He spotted the police and ran. As he did, he tossed a handgun into the back of a passing truck, police said. When the 32-year-old was surrounded, he surrendered.

Police soon found the gun in the back of the truck and kept it as evidence.

Sanders was taken to the Multnomah County Jail where he faces a variety of charges in different cases, including: assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving, aggravated harassment, criminal mischief, felony domestic violence, felony strangulation and escape.