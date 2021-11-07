Cops: Portland man raped child, sexually assaulted dog, deer

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A Portland man under investigation for child rape botched his attempt to exonerate himself after providing police with his phone — which contained videos of the suspect sexually abusing a dog and a dead or unconscious deer, authorities allege.

Damon J. Cervantes, 32, is accused of raping a three-year-old child he was supposed to be watching on Sept. 25, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Two other young children were present, who reported the incident in detail to another adult that day and later to crisis responders, saying that Cervantes told them to “keep it a secret,” per court documents.

Portland Tribune and its parent, Pamplin Media Group, are KOIN 6 news partners.

After agreeing to come in for questioning, Cervantes told detectives Sept. 28 that the children were lying and said his cellphone usage would prove he was busy at the time of the incident, according to court records.

“(Cervantes) showed some screen captures that he had taken to support his contention,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Detectives say Cervantes consented to police downloading a copy of his cell phone during the interview.

A search of the phone turned up two videos, taken from multiple angles, showing Cervantes in his bedroom having sex with a pit bull while wearing a shirt captioned “What day is it? HUMPDAY,” per court papers.

Detectives say they found another video that “appeared” to show Cervantes having sex with a “recently deceased or heavily sedated deer” in a separate incident, although the video does not show his face.

The owner of the dog said Cervantes’ behavior around children had often “weirded him out,” adding that the dog had refused to eat for almost a week after being left in Cervantes’ care, according to court docs.

Cervantes, who has three prior felony convictions, now faces a slew of sex crime charges, including first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, first-degree sodomy, luring a minor, endangering the welfare of a minor and sexual assault of an animal.

Cervantes was arrested Oct. 11 and has entered not guilty pleas for all 25 charges.

The Portland resident is currently incarcerated at Inverness Jail on bail of more than $1.5 million, jail records show.