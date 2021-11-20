Cops: Squatter stabbing hospitalizes Portland man for six weeks

On Oct. 18, police arrested Schenk, 20, also known as Chance Trasen Haylett, on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A Portland business owner is still in the hospital six weeks after he was stabbed twice by a man squatting inside a vacant house, court documents and other sources say.

Nobody was supposed to be home when the merchant went to check on his Woodlawn neighborhood property on Oct. 6, per court documents — but prosecutors say Chance John Schenk was in the basement, where the knifing occurred.

One stab wound pierced an artery near the businessman’s heart, while the other penetrated his gut — spurring doctors to medically induce a coma due to blood loss and kidney failure, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

On Oct. 18, police arrested Schenk, 20, also known as Chance Trasen Haylett, on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon. Prosecutors have dropped an attempted murder charge after taking a closer look at the case.

Under questioning, Schenk told investigators his grandfather owned the property via squatter’s rights, per court papers. County tax records reviewed by Pamplin Media show the businessman as the listed owner.

“Dude attacked me in my house,” Schenk said, per the affidavit. “I am a family defender, you know. It’s my house; I’m gonna defend my house.”

Police found the merchant’s wallet and two knives on Schenk when he was arrested, according to court docs.

Previously, Schenk was arrested in late August after security guards at Hayden Meadows saw him driving a car with no plates and a damaged ignition, per a separate court affidavit. Police say the car was determined to be stolen out of Clark County.

Police arrested Schenk again on Sept. 25 after responding to reports of a man armed with a sword and knife casing houses in the Piedmont neighborhood, per court docs. Schenk threw a hatchet at one officer and a knife at another, court files say; officers fired less-lethal projectiles in response.

A homeowner on Northeast Farragut Street told police Schenk had smashed a sliding door worth $7,000 and taken a car key, which was found on Schenk’s person, along with 15 various blades and a slingshot, court records report.

The 20-year-old also has a pending trespass charge in Roseburg and a drug case in Tillamook County, per court records.

Schenk is currently incarcerated at the downtown jail.