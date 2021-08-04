Cornelius man accused of rape, child sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A months-long investigation led to the arrest of a Cornelius man on rape and child sex abuse charges as authorities believe there may be more victims.

Darby Martin, who worked at the Dairy Queen near Manning, is accused of first-degree rape and sex abuse, delivery of a controlled substance and encouraging child sex abuse. Investigators said they believe the 27-year-old met all his victims at the Dairy Queen.

He was arrested Wednesday by detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit.

Over two months, investigators said they identified two victims who are minors and “are aware of one additional juvenile victim.”

The case continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.846.2700.