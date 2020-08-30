Cornelius shooting suspect flees after argument with victim

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A heated exchange in Cornelius between two acquaintances on Saturday ended with gunfire and the alleged shooter fleeing the scene, according to the Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO said a 31-year-old man was inside a home near the intersection of S 26th Avenue and S Baseline Street around 5:30 p.m. when he and Jordan Curry Brown, 31, got into an argument. Curry grew angrier sparking the other man to leave before things escalated, according to the victim.

Scene from the crime scene in Cornelius (WCSO)

The man drove about three blocks from the home and was stopped at a red light when Brown pulled up alongside the victim and fired at least one shot toward the man’s head, according to WCSO. The bullet barely missed the man and went through the driver’s side headrest and exited through the passenger side front window.

Brown’s vehicle was found abandoned at the intersection of N 21st Avenue and N Holliday Street. Deputies and a K9 unit searched the area but were unable to locate Brown.

Anyone with knowledge of Brown’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.