Joanna Speaks, 32, of Oregon was identified as the body found near abandoned Ridgefield barn on Saturday, April 8, 2023 (Courtesy: CCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon woman found deceased near an abandoned barn in Ridgefield earlier this month suffered blunt force injuries resulting in her death, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Wednesday.

The ME determined that 32-year-old Joanna Speaks died from blunt injuries to both her head and neck. Her death was ruled a homicide.

In a release on Tuesday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office revealed Speaks’ death was now being investigated as a homicide.

Speaks’ body was discovered on Saturday, April 8 near a barn at 8004 South 5th Street. Deputies said her body was likely moved to that location.

CCSO asks anyone with information about Speaks’ whereabouts prior to her death or who witnessed suspicious activity at or near the barn in recent weeks to call their tipline at 564.397.2847

Stay with KOIN 6 for continuing coverage on this case.