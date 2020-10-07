Correctional officer allegedly pulls knife on Trump supporters

Clayton Callahan was booked at Washington County Jail for unlawful use of a weapon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A political rally in Hillsboro turned ugly over the weekend when a man pulled out a knife and threatened Trump supporters.

Families gathered in Hillsboro on Sunday to wave at a caravan of “Oregon Women for Trump” event as it drove through the town.

Janira Brannigan organized the caravan and the route through Hillsboro. She said the event took a dark turn when a man blocked the caravan with his car at an intersection and, at one point, got out of his car and charged her vehicle.

“He’s coming with his hands up in the air,” she said. “While he’s doing this, he’s yelling and screaming and making some vulgar sexual gestures—he grabs his crotch and is still yelling and screaming.”

A man brandishes a knife in front of Trump supporters at a pro-Trump rally in Hillsboro, Oct. 4, 2020. (Courtesy of Janira Brannigan)

Brannigan said she drove away but asked her friend to take a photo of the man’s license plate. That’s when the man reportedly got out of his car again—this time with a knife.

Hillsboro police identified the man as Clayton Callahan. He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for unlawful use of a weapon.

The Oregon Department of Corrections said Callahan is employed as a correctional officer at Coffee Creek and is currently working from home pending a DOC investigation.

The Washington County Democratic Party said Callahan was a volunteer blogger for them but recently ended his work with the group.

A booking photo of Clayton Callahan, October 2020. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

“Hillsboro has a very large Hispanic community and I’m Hispanic,” said Brannigan. “There are a lot of President Trump supporters—Hispanic President Trump supporters that fear they can’t show their support because of people like Mr. Callahan.”

Callahan bonded out of jail this week. He declined to comment on the case when contacted by KOIN 6 News. Meanwhile, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said the case will be heard by a grand jury.