Corvallis man killed in shooting outside rodeo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a 24-year-old man was found following a reported shooting outside of a rodeo-type event on Sunday, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they came across Hector Cinseros of Corvallis near the 3200 block of Old Highway 34 just after 10 p.m.

The location was a private residence that was hosting the event with hundreds of people. LCSO said a disturbance broke out, leading to Cisneros’ death.

No suspect information was immediately provided by LCSO. Detectives said they were treating the death as a homicide.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call (541) 967-3950.