Corvallis woman attacked in shower, suspect arrested twice hours before

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was attacked and choked in her shower by a man who had been arrested twice earlier that same Saturday in Corvallis, according to officials.

Late Saturday morning, the suspect — later identified as Garrett Caspino — entered the woman’s residence on SW 7th Street, which she shared with her boyfriend. Once inside, police said Caspino proceeded to the bathroom where the woman was showering. He reportedly “pulled his pants down to his knees, while opening the shower door.”

When the woman tried to get away, police say the suspect grabbed her shoulders, shoved her against the wall and choked her.

The woman’s boyfriend told officials he was woken up by her screams as she tried to fight off Caspino. When the boyfriend entered the bathroom, his girlfriend was allegedly lying on the floor as the suspect stood over her. The boyfriend confronted Caspino, but he fled the scene.

Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the boyfriend called Corvallis police reporting the attack.

While searching the surrounding area, officials found Caspino and arrested him.

Corvallis police had arrested Caspino two separate times for criminal trespassing just a couple of hours before the attack. However, officials say Caspino was not booked or lodged due to the crime’s lack of severity, and he was instead cited to appear in court.

Caspino is now booked and lodged at Benton County Jail. He is charged with Burglary in The First Degree, Menacing, Strangulation, Coercion, Harassment and Sexual Abuse in the First Degree – Attempted.