Couple gets prison after bar argument, shotgun blasts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman who fired a shotgun from a moving car and hitting another woman after an argument inside a Tigard sports bar will spend nearly 6 years in prison after their convictions and sentencing.

Cristy Anna Sisco and Carlos Albert Quebrado will begin their sentences in the Oregon Department of Corrections for their actions on April 24, 2019.

Sisco and Quebrado got into an argument with another couple inside Lu’s Sports Bar and Lounge and were ordered to leave the bar. They did, but waited for the other couple to leave. Sisco then began making derogatory comments toward one of them and bar management told them to leave the parking lot, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.

But Sisco and Quebrado followed that couple when they left. Around 2:40 a.m. a woman called police to say someone was shooting at them with a shotgun as they drove near SW Nimbus and Scholls Ferry.

A Tigard patrol officer was in the area at the time of the call and saw Sisco holding a shotgun out of a Ford Escape as Quebrado drove. After a short chase, Sisco and Quebrado tried to run away but were quickly tracked down by K-9 units.

Sisco pleaded guilty on January 22 to assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Quebrado was convicted of the same charges plus trying to elude.

They were sentenced to 70 months in prison plus 3 years of supervision after their release.