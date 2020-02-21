Couple gets prison in murder of Tigard HS grad

Regis Derey Kindred and Kailee Von Foster were both charged with the murder of a Tigard HS graduate on Aug. 30, 2019. (Eugene Police Department)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A Portland couple convicted of killing a 21-year-old Lane Community College student last year in a case of mistaken identity was sentenced in Lane County Circuit Court.

The Register-Guard reports Regis Kindred pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison this week with the possibility of parole in 25 years.

Kailee Von Foster was sentenced to over six years. She pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, acknowledging her role as the getaway driver in the May 4 murder of Alex Gradin.

Both asked Gradin’s family for forgiveness.

Police say Kindred and Von Foster intentionally shot into a crowded area behind the Taylor’s Bar and Grill parking lot.

Alex Gradin in an undated photo (KOIN, file)

The shooting was motivated by some kind of gang-related activity, detectives said, but they emphasized that it had nothing to do with Gradin, who was a 21-year-old student at Lane Community College.

“He was, simply put, just a college student enjoying a night with friends,” said Detective Jed McGuire with the Eugene Police Department.

Taylor’s Bar and Grill has been a popular spot for college students for years.

“Alex did absolutely nothing wrong,” said McGuire. “He was a good student and our investigation we found nobody had anything bad to say about Alex. He’s a very kind person and he was struck down by this horrible act.”

Gradin left a huge mark on the Tigard community. In high school, he was a member of the Tigers track and football teams before graduating in 2016.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.