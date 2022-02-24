PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Moving is never easy, but one couple’s migration from Arizona to Portland turned into a nightmare as their fully loaded trucks were stolen by thieves in Troutdale Thursday night.

The couple received a rude welcome to their new state as they realized the U-Haul truck and trailer, which contained almost everything they owned, had been stolen around 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the couple had been staying at a nearby hotel off NW Graham Road and had parked the moving vehicles adjacent to their room.

The hotel security video reviewed by deputies revealed a silver SUV containing two people had entered the parking lot at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the footage, MCSO said one of the individuals could be seen breaking into the couple’s truck, before turning it on and driving away as the second suspect followed in the silver SUV.

Now MSCO deputies are asking for the public’s help to find the truck and trailer, along with any items that were stolen.

Some of the items taken by thieves include furniture, clothing, valuables, sports equipment, along with sentimental objects such as old family photos, personal artwork, and a handmade wool-braided rug.

The victims told law enforcement their “entire life” was in those vehicles, and called the incident a “devastating loss.”

The couple’s truck has been described by law enforcement to be a 20-foot U-Haul, “with a unique image of a hawk and a map of the Tongass National Forest with the title, Alaska, printed on the side.” Police said the vehicle has an Arizona license plate that reads: AJ29091.

The trailer is described to be 6 feet by 12 feet in size, with orange and black detailing and an Indiana license plate: TR-916KMS.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the theft to call 503-823-3333 and refer to MCSO report number: 22-8219.

Law enforcement has also urged the public to call 911 if either vehicle is found occupied.