Couple robbed along Fanno Creek Trail in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — A couple was robbed while walking home from dinner Tuesday evening in Tigard, police said.

A woman and a man were walking on the Fanno Creek Trail near SW Grant Avenue at about 8 p.m. when two men got out of a truck and approached them, the Tigard Police Department said.

The men from the truck told the couple to drop everything. The woman said one of the men then grabbed her purse and took her cellphone and keys. Both suspects then hopped back into the truck and drove away, police said.

The truck is described as a navy blue Ford F-150 or F-250, model year 2010-2012, with tinted windows. It may have had a canopy.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 40-45 years old, between 4-feet-11 and 5-feet, with a stocky build, thick black hair and thicker lips, police said. He was wearing a red t-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

The second suspect is described only as having a short and stocky build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tigard Police Tip Line at tips@tigard-or.gov or 503.718.COPS. Tips can be left anonymously.