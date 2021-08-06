Couple scammed out of $147K in pursuit of Portland dream home

Hector Guerra's bank flagged the wire transfer and helped the family dodge the mortgage scam

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local family reached out to KOIN 6 News after they lost tens of thousands of dollars in a mortgage scam.

Hector Guerra and his wife thought they were buying their dream home in Southeast Portland to be near their daughters and grandkids.

Hector wired the $147,000 down payment on the closing date but the bank wiring instructions they were emailed turned out to be bogus.

“I got wiring instructions from a fake email and everything. I read the information on the email, everything looked legit to me and I didn’t hesitate to place the order for a wire,” he said.

But the family was lucky. Hector’s bank flagged the wire transfer and he learned on Thursday that he got all but $185 back and is still buying the house.

To protect yourself if you’re getting a new mortgage, be sure to call your escrow officer to verify the wiring instructions. Verify that you’re really talking to the escrow officer and not a scammer who emailed a bogus number.

