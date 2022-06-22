PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Eugene man was sentenced to two years of federal probation for sending and receiving hundreds of live scorpions across several states and outside the country.

Authorities inspect two of the packages containing the live scorpions in an undated photo. (Courtesy/US Attorney’s Office)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon said 39-year-old Darren Dennis Drake violated the Lacey Act by both importing and exporting the venomous arachnids without the proper Fish and Wildlife Service license.

Court documents said Drake sent and received scorpions from contacts in Germany for six months between September 2017 and March 2018. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol eventually intercepted one of the packages, which was falsely labeled as “chocolates,” prosecutors said.

Drake also used the mail to exchange the creepy crawlies across the country. Prosecutors said he had contacts in Michigan and Texas.

Officials did not elaborate on why Drake was sending and receiving the scorpions.

On March 14, he pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, a law which bans trafficking of animals or plants illegally taken, transported or sold. In addition to the federal probation, Drake was also given 250 hours of community service and a $5,000 fine.

That money will be placed in a fund used to reward wildlife whistleblowers, officials said. Authorities asked anyone with information related to a wildlife crime to report the tips by calling 844-397-8477 or emailing the USFWS here.