Court docs: Man accused in Old Town double murder used meth hours before slaying

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of slaying another man and a woman in Portland’s Old Town on Sunday had used methamphetamine just hours prior, according to court documents.

Michael S. VanDomelen was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after appearing before a judge Monday after killing two people in the weekend double homicide that added to the uptick of violence seen in Portland.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Authorities said Portland Police officers received a call around 6:30 a.m. reporting gunshots at an apartment located at 310 NW 6th Avenue. The 911 caller noted the shots were coming from the third floor of the apartment building and identified the shooter as a resident named “Mike.”

Officers arrived at the scene and found VanDomelen on the third floor. According to an affidavit of probable cause, VanDomelen told officers there was a gun in his pocket as he was being taken into custody. A 9 mm handgun and two loaded 9 mm magazines were found.

As police were inside the apartment building, one unit’s door was opened — allowing police to see two dead individuals laying on the floor, according to the documents. Police said both individuals appeared to be shot and there were multiple shell casings outside the apartment.

Court documents indicate Officer Petty told Det. Pontius that VanDomelen confessed to shooting two people while sitting in the patrol car.

A resident of the building who allegedly witnessed the situation said he left his room after hearing gunshots. According to court documents, the witness saw the two victims inside the nearby apartment and that both had been shot. Yates allegedly asked the man who shot him, but the man was unresponsive.

Shortly after, VanDomelen emerged into the hallway where the witness asked if 911 had been called and VanDomelen said no, according to court documents. When asked by the witness if he knew who had done it, VanDomelen said “I did,” according to court records.

VanDomelen allegedly told the witness he wanted to put the male victim out of his misery and the witness began to walk away when he heard another shot, according to authorities.

Surveillance video from the apartment hallway showed VanDomelen pointing a gun into the apartment where the two victims were found, according to the affidavit. He allegedly then left the area before returning when the witness was outside the apartment. The video allegedly showed VanDomelen pointing the gun into the apartment once again following his interaction with the witness.

According to officials, VanDomelen was interviewed by Det. Pontius. In the interview, VanDomelen disclosed he was friends with the male victim and admitted to shooting “him,” according to the court documents. He also allegedly noted there was a woman in the room.

Official documents indicate VanDomelen claimed he used methamphetamine multiple times just hours before the incident. He also allegedly said he could hear voices telling him to shoot people.

VanDomelen confirmed he had his gun when he first arrived at the apartment, officials said.