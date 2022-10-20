PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Court documents reveal what led up to Monday’s stabbing that left one dead and another injured in Portland’s Hollywood neighborhood.

James Hera, 38, was arrested and charged for a deadly stabbing that broke out at a homeless camp located on Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street.

According to the affidavit, Hera had set up camp just one day prior to the incident.

Witnesses reportedly told police Herra was acting “erratically” when he flipped a large aluminum planter over, which concerned those living at the camp.

Court documents said a man living at the camp confronted Hera and told him he needed to leave. Hera then started to chase the man down the street with two 12-inch kitchen knives, according to the affidavit.

Hera returned to his tent where he went on to allegedly attack a woman that was shredding his tent with a knife. Officials said Hera “slashed” the woman’s face, which reportedly caused deep lacerations that required stitches.

Court documents allege another camper, Nathan Dotson, confronted Hera with an aluminum bat when he was stabbed in the chest, lacerating his heart. Dotson died almost immediately, authorities said.

This was the first of two stabbing incidents reported in the Hollywood neighborhood this week.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.