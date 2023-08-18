PPB says they recovered over 14,000 pills in their August 9-10 drug mission. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing federal charges after telling law enforcement officers that he made $700 to $900 per day selling fentanyl in Downtown Portland, according to court documents.

According to court documents obtained by KOIN 6, a detective with the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force contacted Melbin Gerardo Valle-Medina for fentanyl powder and counterfeit Oxycodone pills for an investigation on Aug. 3.

The affidavit revealed that CCITF’s detective asked to conduct the transaction in Milwaukie, but Valle-Medina insisted on meeting at Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street because he would “lose a lot of money” if he left Downtown Portland.

The detective didn’t meet Valle-Medina then due to “personnel restrictions,” but the undercover law enforcement officer contacted him again during a drug operation with the Portland Police Bureau on August 9, according to the affidavit.

Valle-Medina agreed to sell the officer 1,000 fentanyl pills and an ounce of fentanyl powder for a total of $1,400, court records said.

According to the court documents, officers watched as the suspect conducted two drug deals on Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street that same day.

A Homeland Security Investigations officer said PPB took Valle-Medina into custody “without incident”, and recovered about 6,471 fentanyl pills and 164 grams of fentanyl from his backpack, according to court documents, and that during an interview, detectives said Valle-Medina initially claimed to have less than half of that amount of fentanyl in his possession.

“Valle was asked if he knows the dangers of fentanyl to which he stated he knew fentanyl was dangerous and that it can cause overdoses and death,” the affidavit reads. “Valle stated he does not use fentanyl because it makes his head hurt but does use methamphetamine and cocaine occasionally.”

Valle-Medina now faces a charge of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Valle-Medina’s appointed attorney for comment.