PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Court documents reveal the suspected arsonist in the Portland Korean Church fire turned themselves in and told investigators voices in their head made them do it.

The documents state that 27-year-old Cameron David Storer, also known as Nicolette Fait, walked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Wednesday and admitted to setting the fire — saying they wanted to take credit for it.

Multnomah county District Attorney Mike Schmidt says Storer claims they heard voices in their head that they would be harmed if they didn’t burn the church down. Storer told authorities they had broken in and used a cigarette lighter to ignite papers inside the church, then left and watched the fire from a nearby Plaid Pantry.

Security video showed them entering the convenience store after the fire was set.

The suspect has no prior record in Oregon and says they moved from another state about a year ago. They told detectives they were taking about 10 oxycodone pills per day for a previous injury and had a history of schizophrenia.

Storrer was arraigned on two counts of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson and two counts of burglary after breaking into the church, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. They are being held without bail.

The church, located on Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Clay Street, was vacant in recent years and was reportedly boarded up and locked at the time of the blaze.

Fire officials were concerned high winds could topple the church steeple over, forcing crews to accelerate plans to tear it down. Since the church poses a risk to the public, the City of Portland on Wednesday authorized the demolition without a permit.

After originally being slated for Thursday morning, the demolition has been pushed back to Friday morning at 10 a.m.