Officials say Michael Erin Doty, 47, knew victim through his role as Newberg Youth Soccer coach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A youth soccer coach was arrested on Tuesday for two counts of attempted first-degree invasion of privacy involving a 12-year-old boy, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that 47-year-old Michael Erin Doty knew the victim through his role as a coach with Newberg Youth Soccer.

According to court documents, on July 27, Doty unlawfully and intentionally attempted to secretly film/photograph the victim while he was nude in the bathroom.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said they received the report last month and that multiple search warrants were served. A cell phone was also reportedly submitted to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department’s digital forensics laboratory, where they discovered evidence that led to the arrest.

Offiicials believe there might be more victims who have yet to come forward.

If you suspect a child may be experiencing abuse or neglect, please report your concern to the dedicated Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline at 503.378.6704 in Yamhill/Polk Counties or contact your local law enforcement agency.