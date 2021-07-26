Court documents reveal details in Detective Brown killing

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — All 3 suspects in the killing of a Clark County sheriff’s detective are in custody and one of them made her first court appearance on Monday.

Court documents said the suspects, Misty May Raya, Abran Raya-Leon and Guillermo Raya — were under surveillance by law enforcement, including Detective Jeremy Brown. He was shot to death as he sat in his car at The Pointe Apartments in east Vancouver Friday night.

Misty May Raya during her first Clark County court appearance in connection with the death of Detective Jeremy Brown, July 26, 2021 (KOIN)

Misty Raya, who was arrested on multiple burglary and theft charges, appeared in court Monday. Lawyers said they expected more charges to be added by the end of the day.

Her bail is set at $1 million.

She and Abran Raya-Leon were arrested hours after the shooting that took the life of the 46-year-old detective.

Guillermo Raya was arrested in Salem on Sunday. He is awaiting extradition to face a first-degree murder charge in Clark County.

