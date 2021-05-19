COVID-positive driver who spit on Tigard cop sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was COVID-positive when he spit on a Tigard police officer will spend the next 6 months in the Washington County Jail after pleading guilty on May 11.

Miguel Hernandez-Cuesta plead guilty to attempted 2nd-degree assault, aggravated harassment and DUII stemming from the July 26, 2020 incident.

Around 2:20 a.m. that morning, Hernandez-Cuesta, who appeared drunk, fell asleep in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald’s on SW 72nd. He moved his car to the parking lot but when officers arrived he was passed out in the driver’s seat with the driver side door partially open.

Officers began searching him for weapons when he began coughing profusely. They told him to stop coughing on them but instead he turned toward them, coughed and then spit in the face of one of the officers from about a foot away.

The officer had a mask and surgical gloves on. He went into quarantine.

Hernandez-Cuesta, who was 24 at the time, was driving on a suspended license when he was arrested. The judge revoked his driver’s license for life and he will be under 3 years of formal probation when he is released from jail.