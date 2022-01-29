Crash, attempted carjacking on SE Hawthorne; 1 jailed

Crime

No one hurt; one suspect remains at-large

by: Tim Steele

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was arrested and another remains at large after a hit-and-run crash and attempted carjacking in Southeast Portland Friday night.

The incident happened on SE Hawthorne near 27th. police said, when police tried to make a traffic stop. The driver sped off, then crashed head-on into a car.

Two people jumped out and ran off and one of them tried to steal a car as it passed by. That suspect, 30-year-old Donnie Pardith, was arrested. Authorities said they also found 2 guns.

The other suspect managed to get away.

Authorities said no one in the crash was hurt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 06 2022 12:08 am