Crash, attempted carjacking on SE Hawthorne; 1 jailed

No one hurt; one suspect remains at-large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was arrested and another remains at large after a hit-and-run crash and attempted carjacking in Southeast Portland Friday night.

The incident happened on SE Hawthorne near 27th. police said, when police tried to make a traffic stop. The driver sped off, then crashed head-on into a car.

Two people jumped out and ran off and one of them tried to steal a car as it passed by. That suspect, 30-year-old Donnie Pardith, was arrested. Authorities said they also found 2 guns.

The other suspect managed to get away.

Authorities said no one in the crash was hurt.