Credit card stolen in Oregon City, cash gotten in Portland

Wallet stolen at Willamette Falls Hospital in Oregon City

Surveillance photos of 2 women suspected in a credit card/ID theft from Oregon City, October 23, 2020 (OCPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two women are being sought after a credit card stolen in Oregon City was used to get $900 from a credit union in Portland.

On October 23, a wallet with the credit card inside was stolen from the Willamette Falls Hospital in Oregon City, police said. Later that day a woman walked into the Advantis Credit Union in Portland and used the credit card to get a cash advance.

Authorities said the woman who got the cash advance is white with brown hair, wore a tan sweater, leggings and tan boots. The other woman, believed to be a lookout during the theft, is Black and wore a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon City Tip Line at 503.496.1616 or email Officer Garrett at dgarrett@orcity.org

