Credit union robbed inside Salmon Creek Albertsons

Surveillance photos of a man wanting for robbing the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union branch inside Salmon Creek Albertsons, January 29, 2020 (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who robbed a Clark County credit union on Wednesday remains at large after walking away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The white man walked into the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union branch inside Salmon Creek Albertsons, 14300 NE 20th Avenue, around 4:40 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. He gave the teller a note demanding cash, then fled.

Authorities released surveillance pictures on Thursday and described him as between 20-30, average height and build, with a black goatee, a green rain coat with a hood, dark pants, a dark baseball cap and black-and-white shoes.

The case is under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rick Osborne at 564.397.2211, extension 3354. Email: Rick.Osborne@clark.wa.gov