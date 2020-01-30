Live Now
CBSN: Senators questions during Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump

Credit union robbed inside Salmon Creek Albertsons

Crime

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union branch robbed Wednesday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Surveillance photos of a man wanting for robbing the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union branch inside Salmon Creek Albertsons, January 29, 2020 (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who robbed a Clark County credit union on Wednesday remains at large after walking away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The white man walked into the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union branch inside Salmon Creek Albertsons, 14300 NE 20th Avenue, around 4:40 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. He gave the teller a note demanding cash, then fled.

Authorities released surveillance pictures on Thursday and described him as between 20-30, average height and build, with a black goatee, a green rain coat with a hood, dark pants, a dark baseball cap and black-and-white shoes.

The case is under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rick Osborne at 564.397.2211, extension 3354. Email: Rick.Osborne@clark.wa.gov

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget