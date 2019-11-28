Cremains stolen from SUV, Beaverton victim ‘heartbroken’

Someone broke into an SUV in Beaverton’s West Slope neighborhood and stole the victim’s late grandfather’s cremains, Nov. 28, 2019. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The break-in was discovered on Thanksgiving morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in Beaverton woke up on Thanksgiving morning to find someone had broken into his SUV and stolen his grandfather’s cremains.

The suspect broke into the 2003 Ford Explorer sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in the 10300 block of SW Hollyridge Lane in the West Slope community, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple things were taken from inside the vehicle, including the cremains of the victim’s late grandfather. Deputies said the victim was “heartbroken.”

Anyone with surveillance video or information that could help solve the crime is asked to call 503.629.0111.