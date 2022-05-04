PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crime Stoppers of Oregon, in partnership with the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue, is offering a cash award to anyone who can provide information on the vandalization that took place at Congregation Beth Israel earlier this week.

Congregation Beth Israel, located at 1972 NW Flanders St., is the oldest synagogue in the Pacific Northwest.

Church staff reported to police that an unknown person or persons vandalized the building with graffiti and started a fire near the exterior doors. The incident is believed to have occurred between the afternoon hours of Sunday, May 1 and Monday, May 2.

“Die Juden” was the message sprayed on the church with yellow spray paint.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest of any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.