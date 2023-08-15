Police ID’d Marlan Johnson, 24, as the victim of a NE Portland shooting on June 23, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward for information on a fatal shooting that took place at a Motel 6 in June.

Portland police say that Marlan Johnson, 24, was shot and killed at the motel on 518 NE Holladay Street on June 23. Despite attempts to save his life, he died at the scene.

Investigators say there were multiple witnesses to the incident and are asking the community to report any tips and information to law enforcement.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be anonymous.