PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward for information on an armed robbery that reportedly took place at a Portland cafe earlier this month.

On Oct. 7 around 2:15 p.m., officials say three juveniles robbed Celery Café on N Williams Avenue and left the scene in a stolen vehicle, which has since been recovered. Part of the incident was captured by surveillance video by the business.

Detectives are seeking assistance from the public in identifying any of the three individuals.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted online or via the P3 Tips app.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.