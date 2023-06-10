In November 2022, Nick Henderson was found dead in a Lloyd Center parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Local law enforcement has asked for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide that occurred in North Portland’s Lloyd neighborhood last year.

On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, 33-year-old Nick Henderson was found dead in a parking lot at 2200 Lloyd Center. Police found Henderson after they received a welfare check call around 11:25 p.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officials say Henderson’s death had “suspicious circumstances,” and a medical examiner concluded his death was a homicide.

Investigators say they would like tips from anyone with information about his sudden death.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is working with PPB to offer a cash reward for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest. The reward is $2,500, and those offering the information can remain anonymous.

