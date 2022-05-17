PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward for information regarding a shooting that took place in Portland last November.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2021, police say that an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a black Ford Mustang driven by a 40-year-old man. The shooting reportedly took place in the area of 122nd Ave. and E Burnside.

Portland Police Bureau describes the suspect as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a dark puffy jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles.

A still image from a surveillance video shows the suspect talking on a cell phone while carrying a black and blue container.

For information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime, Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards up to $2,500. Tips can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.