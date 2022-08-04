PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A criminal death investigation was launched after officials found human remains in Kelso, Washington.

In a release Wednesday, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were tipped off that there may be a body off of Holcomb Road, just east of Interstate 5. During the search, detectives came across human remains and other evidence, according to CCSO.

The body has been autopsied, but officials say the deceased will not be publicly identified until the family is notified.

The Sheriff’s Office said no other details will be immediately released as this is an active criminal investigation. However, officials assured the public is not in any danger.