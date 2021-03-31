Customer dies after N Portland convenience store shooting

No arrests have been made at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead following a shooting at a convenience store in North Portland early Wednesday, police say.

Just after 4:30 a.m, a report came in about a person being shot at a convenience store in the 1900 block of North Lombard Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found one man injured by gunfire.

Paramedics on the scene attempted life saving measures before the victim was sent to a local hospital — where he was ultimately pronounced dead. Police say he is believed to have been a customer of the store.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0781.

This is a developing story.